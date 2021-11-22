WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 8.8% on Insider Buying Activity

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.48. 37,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,427,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Specifically, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $250,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

