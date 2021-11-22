Western Forest Products Inc. (WFSTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 17th

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03.

WFSTF opened at $1.44 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFSTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

