Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.