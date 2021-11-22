West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Buys $32,610.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

West Bancorporation stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. 30,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

