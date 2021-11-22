Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

