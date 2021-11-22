Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 604.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,862 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 26.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CommScope by 222.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CommScope by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CommScope by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.68 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.