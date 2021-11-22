Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $651,000 in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 62,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $31.07 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.