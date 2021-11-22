Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

