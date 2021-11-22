Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

