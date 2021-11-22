Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 2,160 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

