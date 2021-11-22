Wells Fargo & Company Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $205.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

