Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,287,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

