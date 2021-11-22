Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Farfetch worth $36,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.