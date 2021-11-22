Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 35,659 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

