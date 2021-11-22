Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $39.45 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IDEX were worth $39,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $234.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $238.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

