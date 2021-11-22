Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of FMC worth $38,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.