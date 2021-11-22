Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 66,874 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,874 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of MDU Resources Group worth $34,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 814,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 165,052 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 389,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 111,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 37,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

