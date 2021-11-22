Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Welbilt worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $46,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 2,787.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 1,958,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

