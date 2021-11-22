Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $626,000 Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,056,000 after buying an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $56.91 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,825 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

