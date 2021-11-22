Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 904,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

