Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of ROP opened at $498.43 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

