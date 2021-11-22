Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,097,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $116.48 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $117.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.