Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $119.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.