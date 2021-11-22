Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $508,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 189,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $107.35 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.46 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.08.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

