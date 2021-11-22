Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.26 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 16.48 and a 12 month high of 21.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

