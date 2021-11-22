Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

NYSE LOW opened at $249.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $255.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

