WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $194.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $193.07 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

