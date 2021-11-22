WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 486 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $114.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

