WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.35 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

