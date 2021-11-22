Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 8%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 571,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

