Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

