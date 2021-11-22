Walleye Trading LLC Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $131.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

