Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.47 on Monday. AC Immune SA has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

