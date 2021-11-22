Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after acquiring an additional 348,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 734,831 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

IRWD stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

