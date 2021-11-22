Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.29

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.29 and last traded at $154.29, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

