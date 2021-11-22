Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

