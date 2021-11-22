WABnetwork (WAB) Price Down 54.9% This Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $98,890.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

