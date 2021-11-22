W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.89

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.89 and last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 9768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

