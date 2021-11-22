Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,692 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. Research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

