Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,295,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 609.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 206,012 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vontier by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,918,000 after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 67.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

