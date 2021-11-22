Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vonage stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 3,263,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -294.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,468 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

