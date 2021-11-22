Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.48 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

