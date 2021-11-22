Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,742 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vistra by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.