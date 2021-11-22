Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.05 and a 52-week high of $327.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.