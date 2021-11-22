Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after acquiring an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

