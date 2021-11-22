Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.55. 579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,190. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.90 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.40.

