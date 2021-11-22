Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,939. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.36 and a 52 week high of $116.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.