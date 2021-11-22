Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

