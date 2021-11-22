Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

NYSE V opened at $200.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average is $229.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

