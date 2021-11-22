Virtu Financial LLC Takes $228,000 Position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 113.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

DFPHU opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFPHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU).

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.